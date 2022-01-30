Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

NYSE BR opened at $154.15 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $137.91 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.05%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $4,386,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 18,063 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $3,129,595.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,174 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,377. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.