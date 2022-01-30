Brokerages Anticipate Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.23 Billion

Analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will post $5.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aflac’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.18 billion and the highest is $5.35 billion. Aflac reported sales of $5.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aflac will report full-year sales of $21.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.35 billion to $22.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.04 billion to $20.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.69.

AFL stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.35. 2,936,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,704,733. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac has a 52 week low of $44.77 and a 52 week high of $64.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $571,971.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,405. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 75.2% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 139.7% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

