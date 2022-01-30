Brokerages Anticipate Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) will post $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s earnings. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 208.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.32 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte.

Several research analysts have commented on OMAB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

OMAB traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $52.30. The company had a trading volume of 53,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,186. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52-week low of $44.86 and a 52-week high of $60.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $4.3737 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 10.1%. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous annual dividend of $1.67. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 266.03%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter worth about $970,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,285,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,060,000 after purchasing an additional 47,118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 28,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 19,006 shares during the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

