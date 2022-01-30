Brokerages Anticipate Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Will Announce Earnings of $2.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to report earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.74. Landstar System reported earnings per share of $2.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full year earnings of $9.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.19 to $10.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.29 to $9.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Landstar System.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSTR. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $4.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.92. 599,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $138.30 and a 12-month high of $188.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landstar System (LSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.