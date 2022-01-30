Brokerages Anticipate Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.13 Million

Brokerages expect Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) to post sales of $10.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full year sales of $36.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.70 million to $50.54 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $44.88 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $92.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Roivant Sciences.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROIV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

NASDAQ ROIV opened at $6.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average is $8.55. Roivant Sciences has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $16.76.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

