Brokerages Anticipate Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.13 Million

Brokerages expect Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) to post sales of $10.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full year sales of $36.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.70 million to $50.54 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $44.88 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $92.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Roivant Sciences.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROIV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

NASDAQ ROIV opened at $6.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average is $8.55. Roivant Sciences has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $16.76.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Earnings History and Estimates for Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

