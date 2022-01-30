Brokerages Expect CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Will Post Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) will report $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.93. CBRE Group posted earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full year earnings of $5.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CBRE Group.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $98.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.19. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $60.60 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $426,873,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,212,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,671,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 357.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,567,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,455 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,009,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,458,739,000 after purchasing an additional 663,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CBRE Group (CBRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.