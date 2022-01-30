Brokerages Expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Will Announce Earnings of $2.20 Per Share

Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will post $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.31. ConocoPhillips posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,257.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year earnings of $5.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $11.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on COP shares. Societe Generale lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.90.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.22. The stock had a trading volume of 11,559,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,882,141. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $39.70 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The company has a market capitalization of $117.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 58.04%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.5% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 119,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 680.7% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 27,227 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $403,551,000 after purchasing an additional 363,817 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 28,243 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

