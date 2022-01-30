Brokerages Expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.82 Per Share

Brokerages expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) to post earnings per share of ($0.82) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for DraftKings’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the lowest is ($0.92). DraftKings reported earnings per share of ($0.69) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full year earnings of ($3.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.68) to ($3.41). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($2.67). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. The company had revenue of $212.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.39.

In related news, Director Woodrow Levin purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.81 per share, with a total value of $257,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $3,902,850.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,449 shares of company stock worth $6,877,845. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth approximately $241,361,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1,007.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,807,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 170.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,363,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381,779 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 39.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,065 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 37.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,750,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,616 shares during the period. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DKNG stock opened at $20.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.60. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.91.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

