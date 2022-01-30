Brokerages Expect Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) will report $57.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Engagesmart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.70 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Engagesmart will report full year sales of $212.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $212.50 million to $213.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $275.66 million, with estimates ranging from $268.40 million to $278.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Engagesmart.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.50 million.

ESMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Engagesmart from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Engagesmart from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Engagesmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Engagesmart from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at $341,000. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESMT traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,747. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.74. Engagesmart has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83.

Engagesmart Company Profile

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

