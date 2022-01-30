Brokerages Expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Will Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to report $1.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $1.13. EnPro Industries reported earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year earnings of $5.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $7.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.83 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NPO shares. TheStreet raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

NYSE NPO traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.82. 74,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,970. EnPro Industries has a 52-week low of $71.09 and a 52-week high of $117.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in EnPro Industries by 77.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

