Brokerages Expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to Post $1.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.20. Jack Henry & Associates posted earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS.

JKHY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $16,508,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $577,000. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 34,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after buying an additional 12,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY traded up $8.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.55. The company had a trading volume of 669,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,969. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $141.65 and a one year high of $179.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

