Brokerages Expect The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts forecast that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings. Alkaline Water posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alkaline Water.

Get Alkaline Water alerts:

Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 308.84% and a negative net margin of 52.61%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alkaline Water in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of WTER stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.00. Alkaline Water has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $2.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54.

Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alkaline Water (WTER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.