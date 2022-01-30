Brokerages Expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.17 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) will report $51.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Transcat’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.03 million and the highest is $51.30 million. Transcat reported sales of $44.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transcat will report full year sales of $204.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $203.60 million to $204.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $218.94 million, with estimates ranging from $217.78 million to $220.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Transcat had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $50.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.64.

In other Transcat news, insider Scott Deverell sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $47,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total value of $135,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $3,323,420. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Transcat by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Transcat by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Transcat by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Transcat by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transcat during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRNS traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.81. 35,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,721. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.22. Transcat has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $101.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

