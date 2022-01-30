Brokerages Set First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Target Price at $208.14

Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $208.14.

A number of analysts have commented on FRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRC opened at $169.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $143.60 and a 52 week high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

