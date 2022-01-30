Brokerages Set Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) Target Price at $39.00

Shares of Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.17.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

JXN stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $37.37. 580,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,258. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.38. Jackson Financial has a twelve month low of $24.03 and a twelve month high of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Jackson Financial will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%.

In other Jackson Financial news, insider Paul Chadwick Myers purchased 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,268,575.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Derek G. Kirkland acquired 6,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.14 per share, for a total transaction of $247,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JXN. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,153,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth $49,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth $747,000. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at $3,747,000. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at $4,870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

