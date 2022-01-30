Brokerages Set Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) PT at $100.71

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.71.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Logitech International from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:LOGI traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.85. 812,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,172. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.02. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $71.11 and a twelve month high of $140.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Logitech International by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Logitech International by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

