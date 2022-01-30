Brokerages Set Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) PT at $46.00

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Craig N. Adams bought 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,230 shares of company stock valued at $264,226 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter worth $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Matador Resources during the third quarter worth $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Matador Resources by 417.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Matador Resources stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,396,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,554. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $47.49.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

