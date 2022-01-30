Brokerages Set Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Price Target at $16.42

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.42.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OSCR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,324,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,097,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833,899 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC now owns 37,614,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755,222 shares during the period. Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,314,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,652,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,291,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oscar Health stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.20. 2,582,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,432. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.33. Oscar Health has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $443.98 million for the quarter. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 59.62% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Oscar Health will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

