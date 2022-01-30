Brokerages Set Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) PT at $5.33

Shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OSMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.34. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $4.95.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.06). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.23% and a negative net margin of 138.76%. The business had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO James Schaub bought 93,800 shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $100,366.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 417.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 30,341 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

