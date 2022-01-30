Brokerages Set Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Price Target at GBX 3,164.54

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,145.31 ($42.44).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSN shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Persimmon from GBX 3,340 ($45.06) to GBX 3,410 ($46.01) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,440 ($46.41) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,530 ($47.63) to GBX 3,580 ($48.30) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($43.85) to GBX 2,900 ($39.13) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($30.36) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday.

Get Persimmon alerts:

Shares of PSN traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,361 ($31.85). 1,380,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,209. Persimmon has a 12-month low of GBX 2,321 ($31.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,272 ($44.14). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,717.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,760.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of £7.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55.

In other news, insider Shirine Khoury-Haq acquired 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,795 ($37.71) per share, with a total value of £9,922.25 ($13,386.74). Also, insider Joanna Place acquired 3,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,559 ($34.53) per share, for a total transaction of £99,980.13 ($134,889.54).

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.