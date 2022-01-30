Brokers Issue Forecasts for Evolus, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) – Truist Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Evolus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst G. Fraser now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Evolus’ FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EOLS. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $7.05 on Friday. Evolus has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average of $8.04.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a negative net margin of 162.78%. The company had revenue of $26.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.97 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 230.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 59.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Evolus by 326.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Evolus in the first quarter worth about $83,000. 42.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

