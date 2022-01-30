Brokers Issue Forecasts for Navient Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Navient in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navient’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. Navient had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. Navient’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NAVI. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stephens cut shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.78.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $16.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.71. Navient has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $23.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a current ratio of 27.93 and a quick ratio of 27.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 441.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Navient by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Navient by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Navient’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

