Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.59% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P. was established by Brookfield Asset Management as its primary vehicle to own and operate certain infrastructure assets on a global basis. Brookfield Infrastructure operates high quality, long-life assets that generate stable cash flows, require relatively minimal maintenance capital expenditures and, by virtue of barriers to entry and other characteristics, tend to appreciate in value over time. Its current business consists of the ownership and operation of premier electricity transmission systems and timberlands in North and South America, and it seeks acquisition opportunities in other infrastructure sectors with similar attributes. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.30.

NYSE:BIP opened at $58.25 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $62.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $101,693,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 19.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,939,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,244,000 after buying an additional 973,311 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,468,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $531,950,000 after buying an additional 759,684 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,695,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,149,649,000 after purchasing an additional 684,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 44.1% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,735,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,565,000 after purchasing an additional 531,056 shares in the last quarter.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

