Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reiterated their buy rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$56.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to a buy rating and set a C$38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$53.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Scotiabank raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to a buy rating and set a C$46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$45.08.

Shares of TSE BEP.UN opened at C$42.03 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of C$39.24 and a one year high of C$62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$46.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -123.01%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

