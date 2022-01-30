Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.11.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $64.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.47. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.73. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,848,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 112,085.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 44,834 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 632,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,083,000 after buying an additional 162,105 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 407.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 50,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 40,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

