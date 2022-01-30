BTIG Research Cuts Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target to $46.00

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $72.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

GDOT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Dot from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.13.

Green Dot stock opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 0.90. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $56.47.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.27 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Green Dot’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $279,470.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $25,607,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 677,276 shares of company stock valued at $25,921,520. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

