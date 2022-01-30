BTIG Research Cuts Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Price Target to $9.00

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) had its target price decreased by BTIG Research from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MOGO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mogo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mogo from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Mogo from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mogo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mogo from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.59.

Mogo stock opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Mogo has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $12.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.71. The firm has a market cap of $154.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 2.85.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Mogo had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mogo will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOGO. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Mogo by 629.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,671,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,550 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Mogo during the 2nd quarter worth $12,661,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mogo by 459.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 497,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 408,435 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Mogo by 53,191.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 91,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mogo by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 123,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 74,085 shares during the last quarter. 11.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

