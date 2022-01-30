Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Stock Holdings Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,496 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,491,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,356,000 after buying an additional 67,619 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.5% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,984,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,331,000 after buying an additional 182,411 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 40.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,705,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,409,000 after buying an additional 783,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 19.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,360,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,701,000 after buying an additional 376,579 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLDR. Barclays boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.27.

BLDR stock opened at $66.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

