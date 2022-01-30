C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) will report $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.99. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $6.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.54. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $6.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Barclays lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.93.

CHRW stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 841,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,846. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $84.67 and a 1 year high of $112.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.37 and its 200-day moving average is $95.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $877,364.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,566,873. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $92,408,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $1,395,000. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 5,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $848,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

