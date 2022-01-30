California Public Employees Retirement System Has $6.05 Million Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,668 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $6,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 178,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 27,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 19,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 68,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DNB stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $26.03. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.99 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.04.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. TheStreet upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays downgraded Dun & Bradstreet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

