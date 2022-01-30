California Public Employees Retirement System Has $7.72 Million Stock Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Rogers were worth $7,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROG. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.20.

Rogers stock opened at $272.97 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $155.42 and a twelve month high of $274.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $272.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 1.62.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). Rogers had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $836,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rogers Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.