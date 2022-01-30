California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,354 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $7,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 16,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,402.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $61.90 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $54.27 and a one year high of $93.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.83.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TCBI shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.