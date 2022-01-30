California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,022 Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 219,901 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $7,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 504.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 114,233 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 95,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,666,988 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $389,579,000 after purchasing an additional 944,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 875,392 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $35,279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,368 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,566 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $25.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.12. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.52 and a 1-year high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.85 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.71% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. TripAdvisor’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRIP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TripAdvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

