Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Has $3.55 Million Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 649.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $55.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.88 and a 200-day moving average of $56.57. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $55.04 and a one year high of $57.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.