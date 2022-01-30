Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Has $36.69 Million Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 418,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,594 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 3.2% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $36,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RHS Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.3% in the third quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 46,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 19,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after buying an additional 6,370 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $86.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.18. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $81.32 and a 1 year high of $93.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.