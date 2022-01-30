Camden Asset Management L P CA Raises Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Camden Asset Management L P CA grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the quarter. Camden Asset Management L P CA’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $29,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $171.93 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.43 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.28.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.80.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.