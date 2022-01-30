Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a drop of 73.5% from the December 31st total of 4,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.15% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CANF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,212. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $4.39. The company has a market cap of $31.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.91.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,518.15% and a negative return on equity of 183.50%. Analysts forecast that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Can-Fite BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Can-Fite BioPharma from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

