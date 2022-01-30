Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Holdings Raised by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,478 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 972,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,739,000 after acquiring an additional 23,519 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,640 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CM shares. CIBC lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, dropped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.90.

NYSE:CM opened at $124.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $84.65 and a fifty-two week high of $132.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.34. The stock has a market cap of $56.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 27.61%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 45.49%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.