Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,010,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises about 0.4% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $116,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 371,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,245,000 after purchasing an additional 232,464 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,203,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,506 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 39,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CNI. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.47.

CNI opened at $119.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.98. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.579 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

