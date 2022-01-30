Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 164,131 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 5,105,354 shares.The stock last traded at $71.16 and had previously closed at $73.65.

The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.36.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

