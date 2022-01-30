Canna Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGLU) Short Interest Update

Canna Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGLU) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 73.7% from the December 31st total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 514,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Canna Global Acquisition stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Canna Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGLU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 490,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,930,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CNGLU opened at $10.11 on Friday. Canna Global Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $10.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.13.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Canna Global Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canna Global Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.