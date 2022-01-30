Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at CIBC

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CPX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. CSFB set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Capital Power and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital Power has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$45.23.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Shares of TSE CPX opened at C$38.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.45 billion and a PE ratio of 38.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.18. Capital Power has a twelve month low of C$33.31 and a twelve month high of C$45.05.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.27). The firm had revenue of C$377.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital Power will post 2.3742592 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.