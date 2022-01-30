Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 11,746 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Capitolis Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,746 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at about $345,880,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 10.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,597,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,697 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 45.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,806 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 22.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,046,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,260 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,460 shares of company stock worth $4,536,359 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $72.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $48.22 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.58.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 59.65%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.64.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

