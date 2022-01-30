Caption Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Caption Management LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 96.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 577,500 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,649 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 61.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC opened at $47.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities raised Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.