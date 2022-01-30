Caption Management LLC Sells 62,239 Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Caption Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,239 shares during the quarter. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in ViewRay were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in ViewRay by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 605,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 159,772 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 152,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,305,000 after acquiring an additional 103,223 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ViewRay during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Zachary William Stassen purchased 17,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott William Drake purchased 89,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ViewRay stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. ViewRay, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.72.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 79.12% and a negative net margin of 159.97%. The business had revenue of $19.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VRAY shares. B. Riley raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ViewRay in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

