Caption Management LLC Sells 8,041 Shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Caption Management LLC reduced its position in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 69.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,041 shares during the quarter. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in American National Group were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANAT. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of American National Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in American National Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in American National Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of American National Group by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of American National Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANAT opened at $188.70 on Friday. American National Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.38 and a 12 month high of $195.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.02.

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

