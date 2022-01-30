CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CarLotz Inc. provides used vehicle consignment and Retail Remarketing(TM) business which provides corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. CarLotz Inc., formerly known as Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp., is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded shares of CarLotz from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:LOTZ opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $207.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.16. CarLotz has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $11.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. CarLotz had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $68.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.22 million. On average, research analysts expect that CarLotz will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOTZ. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of CarLotz in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarLotz by 245.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 8,146 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of CarLotz by 62.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

