CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to announce $1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for CarMax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the lowest is $1.25. CarMax reported earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year earnings of $7.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $7.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business’s revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS.

KMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.91.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded up $4.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.00. 1,595,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,827. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45. CarMax has a 1 year low of $102.47 and a 1 year high of $155.98.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in CarMax by 83.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 202.8% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

