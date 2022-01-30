CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim downgraded CarMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CarMax from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised CarMax to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.91.

NYSE:KMX opened at $110.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.38 and its 200 day moving average is $133.56. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $102.47 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.90.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CarMax will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $1,422,000. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 34,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

