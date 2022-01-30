Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Receives $127.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAVA. Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

NASDAQ SAVA traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.75. 1,371,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,284. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.96 and its 200-day moving average is $62.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.27 and a beta of 0.39. Cassava Sciences has a 1 year low of $18.33 and a 1 year high of $146.16.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Equities analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

